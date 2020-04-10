Joe Biden: Coronavirus Has Helped My Numbers

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said Wednesday that the deadly Chinese coronavirus pandemic has “helped” his campaign.

When asked if the virus spread had hurt his campaign, Biden boasted “based on the polling data, it’s helped me.”

He then attacked President Trump, saying “the more he speaks, the more my numbers go up.”

“I’m not being facetious.” he added.

Imagine if President Trump had said this. The liberal media would attack him for weeks.

Summit.news reports: In the rest of the spluttering segment, Biden had to literally pause for a second to recall the number 13 and it’s difference from the number 3.

He also mixed up ABC News with ‘Face The Nation’, a show on CBS News.

Full interview here:

Let it sink in, the man who is the only Democratic candidate left in the race literally cannot recall two digit numbers without wracking his brain.

And he wants to be President?

It’s repeated odd comments and scatterbrained performances like this that has led normally left leaning Americans to conclude that if the option is Biden or Trump, they’ll go with Trump.

Joe Rogan:



The Democratic Party “has made us all morons with this Joe Biden thing… I would rather vote for Trump than him. I don’t think he can handle anything.”

pic.twitter.com/IDYJCwRX2F — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 4, 2020