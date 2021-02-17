Joe Biden Confesses to CNN: ‘I Like Kids Better Than People’

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: This gaffe is especially bad considering how Biden has been roundly criticized for his inappropriate behavior around women and children.
The town hall also began on a massive lie.
Biden told Anderson Cooper that there was no COVID vaccine when he got into office, but in reality, thanks to President Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed,” a COVID vaccine was approved and ready to be distributed in the fall.
Niamh Harris
Writer at News Punch
Latest posts by Niamh Harris
