Joe Biden Confesses to CNN: ‘I Like Kids Better Than People’

Joe Biden made yet another bizarre gaffe during a live TV appearance on Tuesday night.

During a town hall on CNN, Biden confessed to Anderson Cooper that “everybody knows I like kids better than people.” WATCH:

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: This gaffe is especially bad considering how Biden has been roundly criticized for his inappropriate behavior around women and children.

The town hall also began on a massive lie.

Biden told Anderson Cooper that there was no COVID vaccine when he got into office, but in reality, thanks to President Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed,” a COVID vaccine was approved and ready to be distributed in the fall.