Joe Biden Compared To Satan Following His Christmas Address

Joe Biden has come under fire and has even been compared to and Satan following his Christmas address.

The US president failed to mention Jesus by name or say Christ during his message where he instead referred to the biblical figure as the ‘Son of God.’

He said: “And we look to the sky, to a lone star, shining brighter than all the rest, guiding us to the birth of a child, a child Christians believe to be the son of God; miraculously now, here among us on Earth, bringing hope, love and peace and joy to the world.”

Indy100 reports: On Twitter, Hamlet Garcia wrote: “Satan never mentions Jesus by name, he is afraid of God and he is afraid of Christians who know how to pray in a way that brings God closer. #Biden Delivers Christmas Address Without Mentioning Jesus By Name: A Child Christians Believe To Be The Son Of God.”

Satan never mentions Jesus by name, he is afraid of God and he is afraid of Christians who know how to pray in a way that brings God closer. #Biden Delivers Christmas Address Without Mentioning Jesus By Name:A Child Christians Believe To Be The Son Of God" https://t.co/jirrBZAT3A — Real Hamlet Garcia (@Hamletgarcia17) December 23, 2022

Similar sentiments were expressed by former Hercules actor Kevin Sorbo who referenced abortion laws after being asked for his opinion on Biden’s “War on Christmas.”