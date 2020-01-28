Joe Biden Claims ‘Transgender Equality’ is the ‘Civil Rights Issue of Our Time’

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has claimed that “transgender equality is the civil rights issue of our time,” and vowed there will be “no room for compromise” on the issue under his presidency.
The declaration appears to imply that Biden, if elected president, will enforce transgender ideology on 325 million Americans with “no room for compromise,” whether in the military, sports, schools, bathrooms and healthcare.
The announcement was sent in a tweet from Biden’s election campaign, as the former vice president pushes to stay ahead of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) who has been surging in recent polls.
Biden’s comments came one day after hundreds of thousands marched in Washington D.C. at the annual March for Life demanding the right to life for unborn children targeted for abortion. Pro-life advocates say that the right to life is the greatest human rights issue of the day and is the foundation of all other rights. President Donald Trump stated at the event: “We are here for a very simple reason: to defend the right of every child, born and unborn, to fulfill their God-given potential.”
Former transgender James Shupe, America’s first legally “non-binary” person who has since reclaimed his ‘male birth sex, offered a short litany about the disastrous impact transgenderism has had on society, and in particular, on women and girls.
“Men in women’s bathrooms with little girls. Males winning 1st place in female sports. Males in women’s homeless shelters. Male predators being placed in female prisons based on ‘feelings’ of being a woman,” tweeted Shupe.
“And Biden calls it the civil rights issue of our time. Women do you agree?” he asked.
Children’s rights activist Katy Faust, founder of Them Before Us fired back at Biden for his tweet, countering: “Let’s be clear, children’s rights to their mother & father is the civil rights issue of our time.”
“Failing to defend this basic human right [equals] commodifying children & giving them to any adult with the money/means to acquire them,” continued Faust.
“Didn’t we fight a Civil War to end that practice?” she added.
“You just lost my vote,” said Twitter user Tara. “If all the Dems insist on sacrificing women’s and girls’ sex-based protections to transrights activists, they will lose, and they should lose. Whoever protects sex, not ‘gender identity,’ in Title IX has my vote.”
“Lets [sic] be clear: You want men who ‘feel like a woman’ to share the changing room with women and girls,” tweeted Miss S. “You want to take away women’s sex based rights because it makes trans males feel better. Lets [sic] be really clear: you don’t care about the safety of women.”
“What about the basic human rights of non trans women (real women)?” asked Maggie Sandison. “Are we no longer entitled to have OUR rights protected? Have we now, somehow, become a subspecies?”
“You are throwing women under the bus, Mr. Biden,” said Truthseeker.
“This is BigPharma talking. You’re going to lose to Trump,” tweeted O.W.L.S., who promotes activist resources for women, lesbians, and LGB. Let’s be clear. This is an astroturf movement masquerading as a civil rights movement and already hurting women’s sex-based spaces, sports & rights.”
Baxter Dmitry
Email: baxter@yournewswire.com
Follow: @baxter_dmitry
Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)
- Florida Governor Announces State Is Dumping Obama’s Disastrous ‘Common Core’ Curriculum - January 28, 2020
- Rudy Giuliani: ‘If We Can’t Prosecute Joe Biden, We Don’t Have Justice in America’ - January 28, 2020
- Joe Biden Claims ‘Transgender Equality’ is the ‘Civil Rights Issue of Our Time’ - January 28, 2020