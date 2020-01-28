Joe Biden Claims ‘Transgender Equality’ is the ‘Civil Rights Issue of Our Time’

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has claimed that “transgender equality is the civil rights issue of our time,” and vowed there will be “no room for compromise” on the issue under his presidency.

The declaration appears to imply that Biden, if elected president, will enforce transgender ideology on 325 million Americans with “no room for compromise,” whether in the military, sports, schools, bathrooms and healthcare.

The announcement was sent in a tweet from Biden’s election campaign, as the former vice president pushes to stay ahead of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) who has been surging in recent polls.

Let’s be clear: Transgender equality is the civil rights issue of our time. There is no room for compromise when it comes to basic human rights. — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) January 25, 2020

Biden’s comments came one day after hundreds of thousands marched in Washington D.C. at the annual March for Life demanding the right to life for unborn children targeted for abortion. Pro-life advocates say that the right to life is the greatest human rights issue of the day and is the foundation of all other rights. President Donald Trump stated at the event: “We are here for a very simple reason: to defend the right of every child, born and unborn, to fulfill their God-given potential.”

Former transgender James Shupe, America’s first legally “non-binary” person who has since reclaimed his ‘male birth sex, offered a short litany about the disastrous impact transgenderism has had on society, and in particular, on women and girls.

“Men in women’s bathrooms with little girls. Males winning 1st place in female sports. Males in women’s homeless shelters. Male predators being placed in female prisons based on ‘feelings’ of being a woman,” tweeted Shupe.

“And Biden calls it the civil rights issue of our time. Women do you agree?” he asked.

Men in women's bathrooms with little girls. Males winning 1st place in female sports. Males in women's homeless shelters. Male predators being placed in female prisons based on "feelings" of being a woman. And Biden calls it the civil rights issue of our time. Women do you agree? https://t.co/oUaUBdGQab — James Shupe (Formerly Jamie Shupe) (@NotableDesister) January 26, 2020

Children’s rights activist Katy Faust, founder of Them Before Us fired back at Biden for his tweet, countering: “Let’s be clear, children’s rights to their mother & father is the civil rights issue of our time.”

“Failing to defend this basic human right [equals] commodifying children & giving them to any adult with the money/means to acquire them,” continued Faust.

“Didn’t we fight a Civil War to end that practice?” she added.

Let’s be clear, children’s rights to their mother & father is the civil rights issue of our time. Failing to defend this basic human right = commodifying children & giving them to any adult w the money/means to acquire them. Didn’t we fight a Civil War to end that practice? https://t.co/V3VPzpoun0 — Katy Faust (@Advo_Katy) January 26, 2020

“You just lost my vote,” said Twitter user Tara. “If all the Dems insist on sacrificing women’s and girls’ sex-based protections to transrights activists, they will lose, and they should lose. Whoever protects sex, not ‘gender identity,’ in Title IX has my vote.”

You just lost my vote. If all the Dems insist on sacrificing women’s and girls’ sex-based protections to transrights activists, they will lose, and they should lose. Whoever protects sex, not “gender identity,” in Title IX has my vote. — Tara (@Tara_lyn1) January 26, 2020

“Lets [sic] be clear: You want men who ‘feel like a woman’ to share the changing room with women and girls,” tweeted Miss S. “You want to take away women’s sex based rights because it makes trans males feel better. Lets [sic] be really clear: you don’t care about the safety of women.”

Lets be clear: you want men who ‘feel like a woman’ to share the changing room with women and girls. You want to take away women’s sex based rights because it makes trans males feel better. Lets be really clear: you don’t care about the safety of women. pic.twitter.com/J0lbrxoMnN — Miss S (@ItsMssS) January 25, 2020

“What about the basic human rights of non trans women (real women)?” asked Maggie Sandison. “Are we no longer entitled to have OUR rights protected? Have we now, somehow, become a subspecies?”

What about the basic human rights of non trans women (real women)? Are we no longer entitled to have OUR rights protected? Have we now, somehow, become a sub species? — Maggie Sandison 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺♀️XX (@mrssandison) January 27, 2020

“You are throwing women under the bus, Mr. Biden,” said Truthseeker.

You are throwing women under the bus, Mr. Biden. https://t.co/zBk3zFKM0P — 🧹🦉Truthseeker 🏁 (@Women_Exist) January 26, 2020

“This is BigPharma talking. You’re going to lose to Trump,” tweeted O.W.L.S., who promotes activist resources for women, lesbians, and LGB. Let’s be clear. This is an astroturf movement masquerading as a civil rights movement and already hurting women’s sex-based spaces, sports & rights.”