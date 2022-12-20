Joe Biden Caught Fondling Little Girl at White House Hanukkah Party

Joe Biden just can’t keep his hands to himself.
Joe and Jill Monday evening hosted a Hanukkah reception that included a menorah lighting and blessing.
“This year’s Hanukkah arrives in the midst of rising and emboldened of antisemitism at home and, quite frankly, around the world. I recognize your fear, your hurt, your worry that this vile and venom is becoming too normal,” Biden declared from the Grand Foyer.
“As your president, I want to make this clear. Silence is complicity. We must not remain silent. And I made no bones about it from the very beginning: I will not be silent. America will not be silent,” Biden said.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: After lighting the White House menorah, Joe Biden turned his sights on children standing next to the lectern.
Biden couldn’t keep his paws off of a little girl.
Joe Biden claimed the children asked him how he became president.
Biden made the menorah lighting about himself and rambled on about his run for the White House.
VIDEO:
