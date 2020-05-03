Joe Biden Can’t Stop Saying The Word ‘Intercourse’ In Recent Interviews

Presumptive Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden couldn’t stop saying the word “intercourse” during two recent interviews.

“The pandemic is the president has no intercourse whatsoever with the rest of the world on dealing with these things,” Biden blurted out during an interview with MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Friday.

Biden then recounted the Obama administration’s response to the 2014 Ebola crisis by referring to the deadly disaease as the “coronavirus” outbreak, before quickly correcting himself.

“Barack Obama led on the corona — I mean, excuse me — in the pandemic that occurred when we were in office. It was kept in Africa. We organized the world, we put things together.”

The intercourse gaffe comes days after Biden first used the word during an interview with CBS4 Miami, when asked if he would restore funding to the World Health Organization.

“If, in fact, for example, we solve the problem in the United States of America and you don’t solve it in other parts of the world, you know what’s going to happen. You’re going to have travel bans, you’re going to not be able to do, have economic intercourse around the world,” Biden said.

Breitbart.com reports: Biden’s Friday comment came as the presumptive White House nominee broke his silence on the accusation of sexual assault against him from former Senate Staffer Tara Reade, claiming that the alleged 1993 incident “never happened.”