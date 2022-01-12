Joe Biden Calls Kamala Harris ‘President’ Yet Again

Joe Biden has, yet again, called Kamala Harris, president.

This is not the first time he’s slipped up, it appears the president doesn’t know who the president is!

Last week in Atlanta, Georgia Tuesday, Biden was giving a speech about voter rights when he stated that: “Last week, President Harris and I stood in the United States Capitol”

He was reading it off a teleprompter, which begs the question….why did he call VP Kamala Harris ‘president Harris’…again.

BIDEN: "Last week, *President Harris* and I stood in the United States Capitol…" pic.twitter.com/hkfaZTNTRm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 11, 2022

The Mail Online reports: Biden has referred to his second-in-command as ‘President Harris’ multiple times since coming into office – including at a speech in South Carolina last month.

However Biden was quick to correct his language on Tuesday, making sure to change ‘damn’ to ‘darn’ and ‘hell’ to ‘heck’ – much to the amusement of the crowd, who laughed on both occasions.

When expressing how hard he worked on getting Stron Thurmond to vote for extending the Voting Rights Act, he told the crowd: ‘You have no idea how damn ha- — how darn hard, I worked on that one.’

And while referencing a new Georgia law which will make it illegal to deliver drink or food to people waiting in line to vote, he said: ‘What in the hell — heck are we talking about?’

He also seemed to make a joke about being arrested while speaking about the Civil Rights movement.

Biden talked of how he had ‘walked’ certain ‘grounds’, adding: ‘Seems like yesterday, the first time I got arrested – anyway.’

It was not clear what he was referring to but it comes after he had to walk back a claim that he was arrested while trying to see Civil Rights icon Nelson Mandela.

One of the first moments Biden called Kamala ‘President Harris’ was in March last year, while offering updates on the vaccination program.

‘When President Harris and I took …’ Biden said, before taking a moment to pause, ‘a virtual tour of a vaccination site in Arizona not long ago, one of the nurses on that tour injecting people, giving vax each shot, was like administering a dose of hope.’

Vice President Harris was present during the remarks, but her reaction was not captured on camera.

Biden repeated the mistake in December during a gaffe-laden appearance at the South Carolina State University commencement ceremony.

He told the crowd: ‘Of course, President Harris is a proud Howard [University] alum.’

And a year earlier, in December 2020, before the Biden administration was sworn in, Biden called Harris the ‘president-elect.’

The repeated gaffes and slip-ups have sparked speculation of cognitive decline from right-wing conservatives, following an election campaign in which Biden repeatedly appeared to get tongue tied.