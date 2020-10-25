Joe Biden Calls Another Lid Just Days Ahead Of Election

Joe Biden called a “lid” on campaign events on Sunday, just nine days ahead of the election.
At a rally in New Hampshire President Trump ridiculed the former Vice President and suggested he was hiding from tough questions about his family’s corruption while pursuing lucrative foreign deals.
Trump said “He’s constantly putting the lid on. Constantly putting the lid on” and joked “The lid means, I guess it’s referring to a garbage can, you put on the lid and he’s putting the lid on.”
Breitbart reports: The Biden campaign called the “lid” at 11:27 a.m., sending reporters covering the vice president home.
“This guy has more lids, I don’t know, there’s something going on; somebody said it’s strategy, it’s not, because really strategy would be coming out,” Trump said.
The president recalled that Hillary Clinton also held few public campaign events in the days before the presidential election.
“Do you think that Sleepy Joe would be doing these things? I don’t think so,” Trump said. “He’ll go back to bed. Hillary used to spend a lot of time in bed too. But she had more energy than him. She did.”
“I would say the primary reason he’s put the lid on again is because he can’t answer the questions,” he said. “No he can’t answer these questions.”
