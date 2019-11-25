Joe Biden Was Broke In 2017 — Now He’s RICH: Where Did The Millions Suddenly Appear From?

Former Vice President Joe Biden was flat broke in 2017 after leaving office. Now he’s filthy rich — but the numbers are murky. Where did Biden’s sudden wealth really come from?

In 2017, by D.C. standards, Joe and Jill Biden were paupers. When their son, Beau was terminally ill they considered having to sell their house to help pay his medical bills.

According to a Forbes Aug 2019 article:

“When Biden ended his term as vice president in January 2017, he filed another financial disclosure form, listing assets and liabilities worth somewhere between negative $897,000 and positive $489,000”. In other words, the Bidens were underwater.

Then a miracle happened. The floodgates opened and money came pouring in. Again from this Forbes 2019 article: “But over the next 23 months, the Bidens earned more than $15 million, according to tax filings.”

Supposedly this money came from speaking fees of $2.4 million (wife, Jill even managed $700K), book signings, and a Penn State professorship worth almost a million dollars a year. But these figures don’t add up to anywhere near $15 million, so the balance came from somewhere else.

Manna from Heaven (…or Ukraine?)

Over the years, the Bidens had refinanced their family home several times to keep their heads above water, but in 2017 they somehow managed to purchase a 4500 sq ft “vacation home on the water in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, and pay off a mortgage on their family home. The purchase price for their new home is unknown, but it was previously listed for 3 million dollars.

As the Burisma and China banking scams are unearthed, we’re lead to believe this was all done to help the Biden’s son, Hunter. Somehow, Joe Biden used his political influence to set up his coke-snorting, womanizing, ne’er do well son with a large fortune, while he and the missus were sweating out paying the gas bill. Get real!

Investigators should be looking at the money trail, starting with Ukraine and China, and probably ending up in Joe and Jill’s portfolio.