‘Hypocrite!’ Joe Biden Calls For Border Fence ’40 Stories High’ In Unearthed Clip

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is being called a hypocrite by people on both sides of the political divide after a video of the former vice-president was unearthed in which he slams American employers for hiring illegal immigrants and calls for a fence “40 stories high” at the US-Mexican border.

“I voted for a fence,” Biden boasts in the recently unearthed video, before launching into a rant against “American employers who knowingly violate the law when, in fact, they hire illegals” and “people driving across that border with tons, tons, hear me, tons of everything from byproducts for methamphetamine to cocaine to heroin and it’s all coming up through corrupt Mexico.”

RT report: The Biden in the video stands in stark contrast to the Democratic frontrunner who has accused Trump of using migrants’ illegal status “to demonize people” and called his immigration policy “one of the darkest moments in our history.”

Filmed at a South Carolina campaign stop in November 2006, the clip is hardly ancient history. Biden was referring to his vote for the Secure Fence Act, which secured over $1 billion for 700 miles of double-layered fencing on the border, and he wasn’t alone in supporting it – then-Senators Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama also voted for the measure.

Many people jumped in to defend the apparent Democratic frontrunner, desperately trying to argue that a fence is nothing like a wall:

CNN resurfaces Biden remarks calling for a border fence https://t.co/i510vd8MOe

FENCE is fine, NOT A wall. — Ernest Espinosa (@TheBigHispanic) May 10, 2019

Is that the last thing he said? Did we put up that fence? Does he think we need more fence to keep people out? Does he think Mexico sends it's rapists and murderers? — Omar Flores (@GohfR) May 10, 2019

…or even attacking CNN for criticizing Biden – after all, we’ve all said things in the past we no longer agree with.

But Trump supporters and progressives agreed Biden’s credibility was shot.

CAN’T BEAT TRUMP W/ LIGHTER VERSION OF TRUMP ALERT: In 2008 campaign @JoeBiden called 4 a fence to stop drugs from Mexico and JAILING employers who hire “illegals.” Of course, in January he was #FlipFlopJoe, responding to @cnn on Trump’s wall w/ “come on” https://t.co/DNOHTXXhAg — Jordan (@JordanChariton) May 10, 2019

Many Democrats believed this until they realized they could use it as a weapon to help demonize Trump. You and the media know this. Bring more attention to all of the others, like the Clintons, Obama, Schumer, Pelosi, all of them — Stan (@VintageStan) May 11, 2019

Despite his questionable policy record and the habit of getting into women’s personal space that has earned him the nickname “Creepy Joe” among his critics, polls still place Biden at the front of the Democratic pack with more than twice the support of Sanders, his closest rival.