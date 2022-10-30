Joe Biden Blames GOP For Attack On Nancy Pelosi’s Husband

Joe Biden is blaming the Republicans for the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi, saying that the attacker ‘used the same chant’ as the January 6th Protesters.

Biden condemned the assault as an act of political violence, claiming that GOP rhetoric was responsible for inspiring the attacker.

He accused the same Republican forces that questioned the 2020 election and called Covid a hoax for the violent political environment.

“It’s reported that the same chant was used by this guy they have in custody that was used on January 6th in the attack on the U.S. Capitol,” Biden said, adding: “I’m not making this up.”

Breitbart reports: The president was referring to several media reports that cited anonymous “sources familiar” with the incident about the details of the attack.

“This is reported. I can’t guarantee it. I can tell you what’s being reported,” Biden continued. “The chant was ‘Where’s Nancy!? Where’s Nancy!? Where’s Nancy!?’

Biden commented on the attack at the top of his speech at Philadelphia’s 3rd Annual Independence Dinner and said that he spoke with the Speaker and said that her husband was operated on and was recovering and in good spirits.

“She’s in a plane now heading out there,” he said.

As he spoke about the incident, Biden grew angry, and began yelling.

“This is despicable,” he said. “There’s no place in America. There’s too much violence, political violence, too much hatred, too much vitriol.”

The president put the blame squarely on Republicans.

“What makes us think that one party can talk about stolen elections, COVID being a hoax – it’s all a bunch of lies – and not affect people who might not be so well balanced?” he asked.

“Enough is enough is enough,” he concluded.