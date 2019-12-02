Joe Biden Bites On His Wife’s Finger During Iowa Campaign Stop

White House hopeful Joe Biden interrupted his wife’s speech during a campaign event on Saturday by nibbling on her finger.

Jill Biden was speaking to the crowd in Council Bluffs, Iowa when she motioned her hands towards her husband who decided to lean forward and bite her index finger

Jill appeared to laugh off the bizarre moment and laughed as she continued her speech.

.@JoeBiden's "No Malarkey!" Iowa bus tour starts in Council Bluffs with laughs: An excited @DrBiden gestures and almost hits Joe in the head…and then he bit her finger: pic.twitter.com/CIhHS9buJQ — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) November 30, 2019

Business Insider reports: Jill Biden had been speaking to a crowd and using her hands to gesture, barely missing her husband’s face at several points.

Eventually, while her arm was outstretched, Biden leaned forward and bit down on the tip of his wife’s index finger.

In response, Jill Biden laughed it off.

The pair were in Council Bluffs speaking to a crowd of several hundred people, according to the Associated Press. The Bidens are launching an eight-day bus tour of Iowa ahead of the February 3 caucuses.