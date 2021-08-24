Joe Biden Applauds Approval Of Pfizer Covid ‘Vaccine’

President Biden has been celebrating approval of the Pfizer covid jab saying that ‘the moment you’ve been waiting for is here……get it today!’

“If you’re one of the millions of Americans who said that they will not get the shot until it has full and final approval of the FDA, it has now happened,” the president said.

Following the FDA’s approval on Monday, Biden urged American companies to begin implementing covid vaccine requirements.

“Today I’m calling on more companies in the private sector to step up the vaccine requirements that will reach millions more people,” he said. “If you’re a business leader, a nonprofit leader, a state or local leader who has been waiting for full FDA approval to require vaccinations, I call on you now to do that and require it.”

Biden made his remarks soon after the Pentagon said it was pressing ahead with plans to make vaccines mandatory

The Mail Online reports: Major companies like Amtrak, Walt Disney and Walmart have already required their workers to be immunized and the Pentagon have said they will mandate all troops. But Biden’s calls for all companies to make their requirements stricter is likely to face calls of federal government overreach and legal challenges.

States including Florida and Texas have already fought back against vaccine mandates and believe it is a personal choice to get the shot. Biden, speaking at the White House, portrayed it as a huge victory even though it will be of limited practical value months after the vaccination received emergency approval.

Even so, he spoke directly to what he said were ‘millions’ of Americans who may have been waiting for full approval before trusting the jab – even though the shots have been going in arms since December 2020.

‘Get it today.’

‘It has now happened,’ Biden said. ‘The moment you’ve been waiting for is here. It’s time for you go get your vaccine.