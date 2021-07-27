Joe Biden Appears to Yell “My Butt’s Been Wiped!” to Terrified Reporter

July 27, 2021 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0
Joe Biden screams at reporter 'my butt's been wiped'
President Joe Biden was filmed apparently yelling “my butt’s been wiped” to a terrified reporter who attempted to ask him about immigration on Sunday.

WATCH:

The gaggle of reporters all laughed Biden’s disturbing remarks off as if it was completely normal behavior.

Summit.news reports: Before shuffling off Biden said “There needs to be a pathway to citizenship whether it needs to be in immigration remains to be seen.”

Eh?

Anyone got any ideas what he actually yelled?

Truly bizarre.

