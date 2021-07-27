Joe Biden Appears to Yell “My Butt’s Been Wiped!” to Terrified Reporter

President Joe Biden was filmed apparently yelling “my butt’s been wiped” to a terrified reporter who attempted to ask him about immigration on Sunday.

WATCH:

“Does immigration need to be in reconciliation?A pathway for citizenship?” @POTUS was asked returning to the White House



“There needs to be a pathway to citizenship whether it needs to be in immigration remains to be seen,” he said (he appeared to mean reconciliation) pic.twitter.com/cDiNoG31h3 — Molly Nagle (@MollyNagle3) July 25, 2021

Full interview of @POTUS “my butt has been wiped” comment.

Why, did not a single reporter, ask…excuse me Mr. President?

Can you clarify what happened to your butt?

Journalism is dead…



pic.twitter.com/I2Y7uW5Lph — All Politics is Local with Jon Fetherston (@LocalPoliticsis) July 25, 2021

The gaggle of reporters all laughed Biden’s disturbing remarks off as if it was completely normal behavior.

Summit.news reports: Before shuffling off Biden said “There needs to be a pathway to citizenship whether it needs to be in immigration remains to be seen.”

Eh?

Anyone got any ideas what he actually yelled?

Trump walked slowly down a ramp one time and it was a week-long news cycle yet the current occupant of the Oval Office can keep having moments like this and it’s apparently not newsworthy. https://t.co/uPQTpTLCts — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 25, 2021

Truly bizarre.