Joe Biden Appears to Yell “My Butt’s Been Wiped!” to Terrified Reporter

President Joe Biden was filmed apparently yelling “my butt’s been wiped” to a terrified reporter who attempted to ask him about immigration on Sunday.
WATCH:
The gaggle of reporters all laughed Biden’s disturbing remarks off as if it was completely normal behavior.
Summit.news reports: Before shuffling off Biden said “There needs to be a pathway to citizenship whether it needs to be in immigration remains to be seen.”
Eh?
Anyone got any ideas what he actually yelled?
Truly bizarre.
