Joe Biden Announces A ‘Masking Plan’ For His First 100 Days in Office

Joe Biden has vowed to launch a “masking plan” for his first 100 days in office.

The plan, which Biden referred to as a “patriotic act”, will require the wearing of masks “wherever possible” for 100 days.

“My first 100 days is going to require, I’m going to ask for a masking plan. [I’m asking] everyone, for the first 100 days of my administration, to wear a mask” he said.

Breitbart reports: Biden said he will launch the plan by signing an order “on day one” that will “require masks” where he can under the law. That includes federal buildings and interstate travel on planes, trains, and buses.

He said he would urge governors and mayors to do the same in their states and cities.

“We’re going to require masks wherever possible, but this goes beyond government action. And so, as a new president, I’m going to speak directly to the American people and say what I’m saying now,” he said, begging for their help.

“Wear your mask for just 100 days. It’s the easiest thing you can do to reduce COIVD cases, hospitalizations, and death,” Biden said, referring to masking as a “patriotic act.”

“Whatever your politics or point of view — mask up for 100 days. Once we take office. 100 days to make a difference. It’s not a political statement, it’s a patriotic act,” he said, adding that it “won’t be the end” of their efforts.

“It’s a necessary and easy beginning, an easy start,” the former vice president added.

It remains unclear what Biden’s proposal would actually change from life in America the past eight-plus months, as a majority of states already have implemented mask mandates, and every airline already requires masks as well. Even in places without a mandate from the state or local government, many major retailers — including Walmart, Costco, Walgreens, Home Depot, CVS, Target, Lowe’s, McDonald’s, Publix, and Best Buy — require customers to wear them.

The United States, for all intents and purposes, already has a widely accepted national mask policy even without a federal mandate, so it does not appear as though Biden is changing anything from current policy other than rhetoric. This type of move by Biden — lifting or plagiarizing coronavirus policy from President Donald Trump, while slightly shifting his rhetoric to make himself appear harsher in fighting the virus—was a significant issue for Biden during the 2020 presidential campaign. Nearly everything Biden proposed already happened weeks before he explicitly called for the actions. His plan largely mirrored Trump’s, as Vice President Mike Pence noted during October’s vice presidential debate.

“Quite frankly, when I look at their plan that talks about advancing testing, creating new PPE, developing a vaccine, it looks a little bit like plagiarism, which is something Joe Biden knows a little bit about,” Pence said.