Joe Biden Tells German Globalists: ‘America Is an Embarrassment’

Former vice president Joe Biden trashed America in a speech to globalists, telling them that America is an embarrassment to the world.

The probable presidential candidate made the comments at the Munich Security Conference over the weekend.

Democrat Joe Biden in Munich: America today is "an embarrassment" pic.twitter.com/VyhmTOKkuk — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 17, 2019

Via The Washington Examiner:

Speaking on German soil 75 years after the U.S. and its allies prepared for D-Day, Joe Biden described America as “an embarrassment” and its trade policies “self-defeating.”

“The America I see values basic human decency, not snatching children from their parents or turning our back on refugees at our border. Americans know that’s not right,” the former vice president and potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidate told the Munich Security Conference. “The American people understand plainly that this makes us an embarrassment. The American people know, overwhelmingly, that it is not right. That it is not who we are.”

Biden, 76, speaking at the annual gathering of foreign policy leaders, didn’t mention Trump by name. But, despite a longstanding tradition of politics “stopping at the water’s edge” and refraining from criticizing a commander-in-chief while on foreign soil, Biden took the opportunity to blast him, even veering into criticism of domestic policy as he launched into what sounded like a stump speech.

AND

Biden’s jabs drew applause from European critics of Trump hours after Vice President Mike Pence had spoken at the conference lauding the president’s efforts to press NATO allies to increase defense spending in the face of Russian aggression.

Ironically, Biden lambasted Trump at the high-profile conference for making his grievances with allies public. “You’re never allowed to disagree with your brothers and sisters in public,” he said. “Today, because of, I think, a lack of leadership coming from the other side of the Atlantic, we find ourselves in a different place,and it’s uncomfortable.”

Biden alluded to limbering up for a bid for the 2020 Democratic nomination, which would be his third tilt at White House, after sputtering attempts in 1988 and 2008. “I have spent the better part of the last two years traveling throughout the United States of America, from Minnesota to Texas; from Boston to Birmingham,” he said. “I can assure you, that the American people, the ultimate wellspring of power in the United States of America, remain committed to engaging the world with decency and respect.”

Biden also strongly defended the money pit that is the Cold War relic NATO which is like himself, a dinosaur that continues to bray from the tar pit of history.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, while speaking in Munich, Germany, says he "strongly" supports NATO: "I believe it is the single most significant military alliance in the history of the world" https://t.co/QVAe77klBD pic.twitter.com/pn5GPyZ0eK — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 16, 2019

While the Euros gobbled up his silly slop, Biden has to realize that his odds at winning the party’s nomination are prohibitive due to his being one of those old white men who have been demonized by the rabid base.

All that his party has come to stand for including a borderless society, socialism, doing away with those pesky “farting cows” and taking their marching orders from a 29-year-old demagogue who was tending bar a year ago is the real embarrassment.

Most embarrassing of all? Biden is the adult in the room.

Biden is expected to announce his entry into the 2020 field after which he will be eaten alive by the radicals.