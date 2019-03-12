Joe Biden About To Announce 2020 Presidential Run

It looks like former US Vice President Joe Biden is ready to enter the 2020 presidential race.

An unidentified “senior Democratic lawmaker” told The Hill that Biden had announced his decision to run for president.

“I’m giving it a shot,” Biden said matter-of-factly during a phone call with the unnamed lawmaker within the past week, a conversation the congressman recounted to The Hill on Tuesday and interpreted as a sure sign that Biden will run in 2020.

Press TV reports: In the brief phone call, the former vice president asked if he could bounce some campaign strategy ideas off the lawmaker and invited the lawmaker to sit down with him in person in the near future. Biden also said he hoped to have the lawmaker’s support, something the lawmaker did not commit to.

Biden responded that there was no harm if they keep talking, according to the lawmaker who spoke to The Hill on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the phone conversation.

When or where Biden planned to make his formal presidential announcement were not mentioned, the lawmaker said. Biden and his wife, Jill, had just returned from vacation in St. Croix in the Caribbean, where they reportedly discussed potential pitfalls and began finalizing their plans, The Associated Press reported.

Biden had earlier described himself as the “most qualified person” to be president.

Should Biden announce the decision, he would be the front-runner in the Democratic primary field that could host other high-profile figures including Senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and Cory Booker.