JK Rowling Excluded from ‘Harry Potter Reunion’

JK Rowling has not been invited to attend a special Harry Potter reunion next year, to celebrate the 20 year anniversary of the first ever film.

HBO Max announced that the cast would be reuniting to celebrate the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone early next year.

(The book was originally called Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” in the UK)

The Hollywood reporter wrote:, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone stars and filmmaker Chris Columbus are reuniting for the previously announced 20th anniversary retrospective on HBO Max.”

However, one key person was notably absent from the lineup……the creator of Harry Potter

For the first time ever, the legendary cast returns to where the magic started. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: #ReturnToHogwarts, streaming New Year's Day, only on HBO Max.

Breitbart reports: Look at all the people who are invited:

WarnerMedia on Tuesday announced that the special will feature the franchise’s central trio of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson as well as director Columbus. They will be joined by other franchise alums including Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch and Ian Hart.

Of course, everyone’s invited … except … for … the… woman … who … created … it … all.

And why is Rowling being blacklisted by these monstrous McCarthyites? Because Rowling believes in things like facts, science, and biology. She refuses to be bullied and gaslighted by this ludicrous transsexual voodoo that demands we believe men can menstruate and have babies; that simply by saying so, a person can magically change sex.