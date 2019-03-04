Jim Jordan: Zero Evidence Trump Colluded with Russia, but ‘All Kinds’ Showing Clinton Did

Rep. Jim Jordan has slammed the Democrats for falsely accusing Trump of colluding with Russia whilst blatantly ignoring evidence that Hillary Clinton did.

The Ranking Member of the House Oversight Committee claims there is a double standard in the scrutiny placed on President Trump compared to crooked Hillary and the DNC.

Washingtonexaminer.com reports: Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who has been on of Trump’s leading allies in the House, told NBC’s Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press” that his committee’s public hearing with Michael Cohen on Wednesday was all about political theatrics and only highlights the stark contrast between the way the Trump campaign is investigated and the Clinton campaign has been given a pass.

“What I know is there is not one bit of evidence to know any type of coordination, collusion, conspiracy whatsoever between the Trump campaign and Russia to impact the election,” Jordan said.

“There is all kinds of evidence to show that the Clinton campaign worked with Russians to impact the elections, via that whole thing I just described where they fired the law firm who hired Fusion, who hired Christopher Steele, who communicated with Russians, and put together the fake dossier,” he added.