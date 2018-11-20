Jim Carrey: Trump Is A Cancer Tumor

Hollywood actor Jim Carrey has lashed out at President Trump, calling him a cancer tumor who likes to rape women.

Speaking at the Vulture Fest panel in Los Angles over the weekend, the anti-Trump star called Trump a “rapist” and likened him to “melanoma.”

Hollywoodreporter.com reports: Carrey called him “incredibly dangerous, a threat to homeland security. And now he has the nerve to come out a couple of days ago and ask for bipartisanship.”

He added, “These are not people you can deal with. You cannot be bipartisan with a criminal. A rapist needs to be removed, not negotiated with. These people are raping our system, they’re destroying it right in front of us…. This corrupt Republican congress that was…. These people have to be removed from our system because they’re bad for us. Trump is a melanoma, and anybody that covers for him, including Sarah Sanders, is putting makeup on it. It shows that there’s a deeper problem in this country, and that problem is greed.”

Other musings included the revelation that Carrey broke down after Aretha Franklin’s death: “The day Aretha Franklin died I cried that someone so beautiful and so incredibly conscious and someone who’s done so much to lift the spirit of people has to close her eyes on a world like this. It’s a fucking injustice. It shouldn’t happen. I can’t stand it. I can’t take it.”

Speaking out against the Christian right, Carrey added, “I think they’re going to find out once and for all that the Christian right has never been about morality, it’s been about holding on to power and using morality to do so.”

Of his desire for a Beto O’Rourke/Kamala Harris Presidential ticket, Carrey said: “I think she’s fantastic, I think he’s an incredible guy, and I would love to vote in this decade for someone that’s not the lesser of the evils.” (For the record, he thinks Hillary Clinton would be a good president, however, “I believe she knows what she’s doing but the fact that people are conflicted about her, whether it’s right or wrong, is a problem and will lose votes.”)

In addition to the one he posted, Carrey went through several of his other paintings, including one of Mike Pence (“It’s truly the face of insincerity”), one of Donald Trump crucifying Jesus (“I just thought of every…selfish word he said as another nail in the cross of Jesus”), a Halloween drawing of Donald Trump as a cyclops (“To me the right is a cyclops, it sees in [one dimension] — what can I see, what can I have?”), former EPA chief Scott Pruitt (“He’s a vampire and that’s all”) and Rudy Giuliani (“A guy that doesn’t have presence of mind enough to dye the bottom teeth. His mouth is the whole administration in a nutshell”).

He also discussed his painting of Colin Kaepernick that commended Nike for supporting the former pro football player. “I wanted to encourage an act of goodness,” Carrey explained, saying he didn’t necessarily mean to endorse Nike’s business practices. “We have to encourage goodness, that’s how we get more goodness.”

He continued, “The African-American community has incredible grace in the face of this cancerous hate. They’re unbelievable. I don’t know how they haven’t burned this country down.”