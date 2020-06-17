Jim Carrey: ‘TRAITOR Trump May Be First POTUS to Defect’

Hollywood actor Jim Carrey has warned that “traitor” President Trump could become the first American president to defect to a foreign country if he loses the election.

The 58-year-old anti-Trump leftist floated the conspiracy theory alongside a politically charged piece of artwork he created.

Carrey’s latest painting shows Russian President Vladimir Putin holding Air Force One in his hands.

“Be wary of diplomatic missions to Moscow prior to the Nov elections,” Carrey tweeted.

“Given the list of possible indictments he faces, Traitor Trump may be the first American President to defect.”

Be wary of diplomatic missions to Moscow prior to the Nov elections. Given the list of possible indictments he faces, Traitor Trump may be the first American President to defect. pic.twitter.com/JberHOoXaE — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 15, 2020

Fox News reports: The political post comes months after Carrey publicly stated that he would no longer be sharing such paintings.

“To me, that was like a time, and it’s been a time, where I just wanted to be the lighthouse that was saying, ‘Hey, stay off the rocks, you’re headed for the rocks,'” he told Yahoo Entertainment in January. “We’re still headed for the rocks, but I’ve decided, ‘You understand my message, I don’t need to be steeped in it anymore.’ I think after a while … you get stuck in that kind of stuff.”

However, it didn’t take long before the “Sonic the Hedgehog” actor was back to his old ways, lambasting Trump and his cohorts through artwork. In May, he shared an image of the Grim Reaper giving Donald Trump the middle finger, suggesting that he was jealous of the president’s death toll stemming from his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

He also shared a painting of Trump dressed as the mayor from the 1975 movie “Jaws,” originally played by Murray Hamilton, demanding that people get in the water even though it’s unsafe.

Trump is willing to risk countless lives to save his economic record. He has fully become the mayor from Jaws. pic.twitter.com/ZggJClEaXG — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 27, 2020

“Trump is willing to risk countless lives to save his economic record. He has fully become the mayor from Jaws,” the actor wrote in the tweet accompanying the painting.