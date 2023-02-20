Jim Carrey Threatens to Sue Anyone Who Reposts ‘Epstein Flight Log’ With His Name In It

Hollywood A-lister Jim Carrey has threatened to sue anybody and everybody who re-posts a purported Jeffrey Epstein flight log document on social media unless his name is redacted or removed from the document.

Carrey claims he can prove he never went to Epstein’s island because fact-checkers are on his side and back his account.

YouTuber Vincent Briatore has published an example of a cease and desist letter sent by Carrey’s legal team, denying the Truman Show actor has ever been anywhere near Epstein’s Little St. James Island or traveled in Epstein’s notorious “Lolita Express” private jet.

Briatore’s YouTube video, in which he alleges Jim Carrey visited Epstein’s island and appears in the Lolita Express flight logs, has 2.8 million views so far.

Briatore uploaded a video on January 16 where he claims that the list of high-profile celebrities and politicians that were well acquainted with Epstein and according to Briatore, Carrey was one of them.

The YouTuber spoke to Radar Online and said “So I made a video featuring the list, his name was in it, and I also made comments about the list,” he told RadarOnline.com.

He was asked if he had done any research about the veracity of the information and he answered that he had not, while also stating “This may be an effort to scrub the presence of this video from anywhere on the internet,” he elaborated. “It was surprising also that out of all the people named on that list – there was about 25 of them – Jim Carrey, of all people, is the one to really get upset and follow through with it, you know, it’s strange to me.”

“I haven’t really consulted attorneys yet, but I don’t really think I should take it down – I’m going to hang in there for as long as I can,” he continued. “I have absolutely no intention of being bullied.”