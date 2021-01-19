Jim Carrey & Other Hollywood Celebs Gush over ‘Superstar’ Stacey Abrams

Jim Carrey along with other Hollywood celebreties heaped praise upon failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams on Monday.
Carrey who is vehemently against the President and Trump supporters, gushed over Abrams describing her as a “political superstar” who “rescued Georgia from the Red Hats.”
Alongside a painting of Abrams on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the actor-comedian said: ” Today I’m giving a shout out to born leader and political superstar Stacey Abrams who rescued Georgia from the Red Hats….Their resistance makes all loving hearts stronger and more resolved. Thank you Stacey ‘for the content of your character.’ Dr. King would be so proud of you.”
Breitbart reports: Abrams, a Democrat who lost the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial race to her Republican opponent Brian Kemp by less than two percentage points, led the way for Democrats in Georgia ahead of the January 5 runoff elections. Both Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff defeated their incumbent GOP challengers, splitting the Senate and thereby giving the upper chamber’s majority to the party in control of the White House. With a Biden-Harris administration, Democrats will have the edge in the Senate.
Carrey is hardly the only Hollywood leftist to gush over Abrams following the duel Democrat victories in the Peach State, with some referring to her as a “superhero,” and “goddess.”
“.@staceyabrams is a real superhero. Once again saving us all,” The Avengers star Mark Ruffalo said.
“STACEY ABRAMS IS A GODDESS,” pop sensation Cher exclaimed as Thirtysomething star Ken Olin suggested that Abrams’ face be placed on the $20 bill.
Comedian Chelsea Handler even suggested that Georgia introduce new statues featuring “Georgia’s voting heroes,” including Abrams.
Carrey’s Monday shoutout veers dramatically from the vitriol he typically spews to his nearly 19 million Twitter followers, frequently tweeting unbecoming renditions of GOP personalities and wishing them ill.
Niamh Harris
