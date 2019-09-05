Jim Carrey: Osama Bin Laden Doesn’t Hold a Candle to Mitch McConnell

Actor Jim Carrey says Osama bin Laden, the person responsible for the the deaths of 3,000 Americans, doesn’t compare to the “gun deaths” that Sen. Mitch McConnell is responsible for.

“10,000 gun deaths in 2019 and the year is far from over. What Osama bin Laden did to us was terrible but he doesn’t hold a candle to Mitch McConnell,” Jim Carrey said in a Tweet that included an imagine of a hand holding a $100 bill being dipped in blood.

10,000 gun deaths in 2019 and the year is far from over. What Osama bin Laden did to us was terrible but he doesn’t hold a candle to Mitch McConnell. pic.twitter.com/o68JXxWlUX — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) September 4, 2019

Breitbart.com reports:

The Sonic the Hedgehog star’s latest politically charged drawing comes in the wake of the horrific shooting in Midland-Odessa, Texas, that saw and a gunman kill seven people and injured 22 others. It also comes after San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors voting to unanimously declare the National Rifle Association (NRA) a terrorist organization.

The NRA — an organization committed to expanding and defending the Constitutional right of law-abiding citizens to arm themselves — constantly finds itself at the center of attacks from the left, from Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden who has vowedto “defeat the National Rifle Association” to left-wing Hollywood to Billionaire Michael Bloomberg’s anti-gun organization Moms Demand Action.

Jim Carrey, though has long targeted the NRA. Last March, Carrey called NRA head Wayne LaPierre a “demon from hell.” A month earlier, the Dumb and Dumber star shared a blood-soaked painting of a bullet hole-riddled schoolgirl over an American flag.