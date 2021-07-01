Jim Acosta Booed at Border After Asking Trump To Apologise for Jan. 6 Protest

CNN anchor Jim Acosta was loudly booed and heckled during a visit to Texas’ southern border on Wednesday, where he attempted to sabotage Trump’s appearance.

“Apologize about January 6th sir!” Acosta shouted at Trump.

The crowd erupted into chants of “boo!” and “fake news” as they demanded that Acosta “go home!”

.@Acosta gets booed by GOP congressional members after shouting to Trump if he will apologize for January 6th at the conclusion of his speech by the border wall. pic.twitter.com/eJtVIc8gIs — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 30, 2021

Infowars.com reports: On Twitter, Acosta claimed Trump “did not respond,” to his question, but watching the footage it looks like Donald probably didn’t even hear the journalist’s interruption.