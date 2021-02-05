Jill Biden Says “We Owe It To Our Dogs To Keep Wearing Masks”

Jill Biden has made a film urging Americans to keep wearing their face masks, even when taking their dogs for a walk, during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mrs Biden’s public service announecement was released on Thursday.

Breitbart reports: The first lady appeared in the video with her family’s two dogs Champ and Major. The ad was titled “Puppy Bowl XVII” to coincide with this year’s Super Bowl on Sunday.

“The unconditional love from a dog is one of the most beautiful things on earth and we owe it to them to keep ourselves healthy,” Biden said in the video filmed in the White House.

First dogs Champ and Major Biden are seen on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 25, 2021. The pooches can be seen trotting on the White House grounds in pictures retweeted by First Lady Jill Biden’s spokesman Michael LaRosa, with the pointed obelisk of the Washington Monument in the background. (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

She spoke about how dogs had become “a source of joy and comfort” during the pandemic even though sometimes they interrupted video conferencing calls.

Biden recommended Americans keep wearing their masks outside to help stop the spread of the virus.

“Please keep wearing your mask even when walking your dogs,” she said.