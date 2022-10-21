Jill Biden Says She “Knows” Hunter Is Innocent

Hunter Biden is innocent of any crime according to his stepmother Jill Biden

During an interview with NBC News the First Lady said: “Everybody and their brother has investigated Hunter….They keep at it, and at it, and at it. I know that Hunter is innocent.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

That’s the same Hunter Biden that insulted the first lady behind her back in a series of texts between him and his former lover, sister in law Hallie Biden, in late 2018.

Breitbart reports: Hunter is under federal investigation for tax crimes and lying on a federal form to purchase a gun. He will also face investigations of his foreign business deals if Republicans win majorities in Congress.

But Jill Biden dismissed all of it.

“I love my son, and I will keep looking forward,” she said.

The Biden family continues to defend Hunter, insisting he did nothing wrong.

“I have great confidence in my son,” President Joe Biden said in a recent interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper. “I love him and he’s on the straight and narrow, and he has been for a couple years now. And I’m just so proud of him.”

Information about Hunter Biden’s shady foreign business deals continues to leak into the press.

This week, it was reported that Hunter Biden made a $40 million real estate deal in 2012 with Russian billionaire and wife of the former mayor of Moscow, Yelena Baturina, while President Joe Biden was vice president.