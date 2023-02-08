Jill Biden Kisses Kamala Harris’ Husband On The Lips At The SOTU

Viewers tuning in for Joe Biden’s State of the Union address were left stunned when First Lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff greeted each other by kissing each other on the lips.

Footage captured Mrs Biden shaking hands as she made her way through the crowded chambers towards Mr Emhoff. The two grabbed hands and shared a quick smile before swiftly embracing in what appeared to be a well-rehearsed kiss, video shows.

The pair continued to hold hands in the moments after the bizarre display as Mrs Biden positioned herself on the other side of Mr Emhoff.

None of the Democrats in the immediate vicinity seemed bothered by the kiss between the President’s wife and Vice President’s husband, whose daughter is a Balenciaga model. The group continued to clap through the peculiar moment.

Did Jill Biden just kiss Kamala's husband on the LIPS?! pic.twitter.com/KvrUxSI8Lu — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 8, 2023

While those in attendance did not seem bothered by the kiss, many people watching at home were deeply disturbed by the casual display.

Twitter and internet forums were buzzing with commentary.

Kellyanne Conway took the opportunity to lampoon Democrats for their Covid hypocrisy.

Wow, COVID really is over… https://t.co/GvZPnSL9v2 — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) February 8, 2023

Fool_on_a_hill opined that the kiss was part of a ritual designed to “further devalue marriage in US society,” saying “Imagine if this happened in the 50’s, what an uproar it would have caused. Also notice that every time something absolutely jaw dropping occurs with these people, nobody seems to give a shit anymore. THAT is the aim of this particular magick. It’s slow but incredibly effective at peeling back societal values until nothing matters anymore. When everyone is completely desensitized to horrible shit, that’s when evil people get a larger window to operate in. What’s on the horizon is normalized pedophilia and normalized genocide.“

Anybody who has been following the news emanating from Hunter Biden’s “Laptop from Hell” will know the Biden family do not share the morals of the majority of America.

Joe Biden also has a long and shameless history of touching and grooming young girls in front of cameras in public.

DC police are being urged to investigate Joe Biden’s inappropriate relationships and touching with children as parents and anti-pedophile groups demand “enough is enough” following a spate of disturbing incidents involving the president.

While Biden’s defenders claim he simply gets a little bit too “handsy” at times, a deeper dive into his pattern of behavior reveals serious question marks about the nature of the man.

Is Biden another powerful man with certain predilections who is “hiding in plain sight?”