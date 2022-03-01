Jill Biden Introduces Kamala Harris As “The President of the United States”

The Bidens yet again ‘accidentally’ referred to Kamala Harris as the real President when Jill Biden introduced her as “the President of the United States” at a black history month function this week.
“Ladies and gentlemen, the president of the United — the Vice President of the United States!” Jill Biden said, correcting herself mid sentence.
“I just said that to make you laugh,” Biden said.
Summit.news reports: Whoops. Ha ha ha. Laugh it off.
Watch:
Harris didn’t acknowledge the blunder, but later on came out with this pearler:
As we have previously noted, Harris being referred to as the President by Biden himself keeps happening again and again and again.
