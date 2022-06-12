Jill Biden Boasts That After Trump, People Come To Her Saying ‘I Feel Like I Can Breathe’

During a glitzy Hollywood fundraiser on Friday, First Lady Jill Biden claimed that since Trump left office, people have been coming up to her saying “I feel like I can breathe.”
The president and his wife were attended a Los Angeles fundraiser thrown by Democratic mega-donor billionaire Haim Saban and his wife.
Breitbart reports: In her address to the donors assembled on Friday evening, Jill Biden brought up the January 6 riot at the Capitol in order to take a swipe at Trump, according to multiple reports.
“If you think of what went on January 6, and if we were living with that kind of president today — it’s like you can’t even let your head go there,” she reportedly said. “And then once we were elected, people came up to me all the time, everywhere I went, and said, ‘Jill, I feel like I can breathe.’”