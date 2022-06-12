Jill Biden Boasts That After Trump, People Come To Her Saying ‘I Feel Like I Can Breathe’

During a glitzy Hollywood fundraiser on Friday, First Lady Jill Biden claimed that since Trump left office, people have been coming up to her saying “I feel like I can breathe.”

The president and his wife were attended a Los Angeles fundraiser thrown by Democratic mega-donor billionaire Haim Saban and his wife.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Breitbart reports: In her address to the donors assembled on Friday evening, Jill Biden brought up the January 6 riot at the Capitol in order to take a swipe at Trump, according to multiple reports.

“If you think of what went on January 6, and if we were living with that kind of president today — it’s like you can’t even let your head go there,” she reportedly said. “And then once we were elected, people came up to me all the time, everywhere I went, and said, ‘Jill, I feel like I can breathe.’”

Jill Biden at DNC fundraiser:



“Thank god we won, because if you think of what went on on January 6, and if you think, ‘What if we were living with that president today?’



People keep coming up to me now and saying ‘I feel like I can breathe.’” — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) June 11, 2022