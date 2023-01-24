Jewish Group Demands Australia BANS Kanye West From Visiting His Family

Jewish lobby group B’nai B’rith Anti-Defamation Commission has ordered Australia to ban Kanye “Ye” West from entering the country to meet with his new wife’s family.

Dvir Abramovich, chairman of the organization, says Kanye’s criticism of Jewish industry moguls should result in the suspension of his human rights.

Australian Jews have called for disgraced rapper Kanye West to be denied a visa over his hateful anti-Semitic rants.

[…] West, 45, ‘married’ architect Bianca Censori, 27, originally from Melbourne, in a non-binding ceremony in Utah about two weeks ago.

He is believed to be planning a visit to Australia to meet his new bride’s family next week, but some of the local Jewish community want him banned from arriving.

Dvir Abramovich, chairman of Jewish lobby group the Anti-Defamation Commission, on Monday called for Immigration Minister David Giles to refuse West entry.

The strongly worded statement referenced three of West’s most outrageous statements and argued ‘calling for violence and hate’ must have consequences.

‘Australia should not put out the welcome mat and provide a platform to a hatemonger who spews threats against the Jewish community and peddles conspiracy myths about Jewish power, greed and control,’ he said.

‘Kanye is a blatant, unvarnished anti-Semite, Nazi-lover, and Hitler worshipper who openly admires an evil tyrant responsible for the extermination of six million Jews, including 1.5 million children.’

‘This kind of rhetoric is dangerous and has real-world consequences given the more than 30 million followers that this person has, and who may start believing that his demonisation of the Jewish community and that they must act.’

Dr Abramovich argued allowing West to enter the country would undermine Australia’s values of tolerance, diversity, and respect.