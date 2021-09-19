“Jesus Is Coming for You Nancy! Go Back to Pedo Island!” – Nancy Pelosi FURIOUS As Protestors Confront Her

September 19, 2021 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0
Protestors tell Nancy Pelosi to go back to pedo island
LinkedInRedditTelegram

Nancy Pelosi was reportedly furious after she was greeted by angry protestors during a visit to the UK on Saturday.

The nasty House Speaker was greeted by British citizens, who screamed in her face ”Trump won!… You’re not welcome here… Go back to Epstein Island!… We don’t want you!… The whole world knows that Trump won the 2020 election!”

In the video below, protestors can also be heard shouting, “Repent!  Jesus is coming for you Nancy.”

WATCH:

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at News Punch
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.