Jesuit-Led Catholic Parish Is Asking Parishioners to Take Pledge Affirming An End To ‘White Privilege’

The pastor of a Jesuit-led Roman Catholic parish in New York City is asking his parishioners to recite a “pledge for racial justice” during Mass

The pledge affirms that “white privilege and the culture of white supremacy must be dismantled.”

Breitbart reports: In the video below, Rev. Kenneth Boller, S.J., pastor of the Church of St. Francis Xavier, asks parishioners to recite the “pledge for racial justice” after communion:

The parish notes on its website the pledge came from the First Unitarian Church of Dallas, Texas, and was “revised” by St. Francis Xavier.

The pledge states the parish “joins with people throughout the world, in committing itself to racial justice” and asks parishioners to respond “yes” to these questions:

DO YOU SUPPORT justice, equity, and compassion in human relations.

DO YOU AFFIRM that white privilege is unfair and harmful to those who have it and to those who do not.

DO YOU AFFIRM that white privilege and the culture of white supremacy must be dismantled wherever it is present?

DO YOU SUPPORT racial equity, justice, and liberation for every person.

DO YOU AFFIRM the inherent worth and dignity of every person.

Therefore, from this day forward . . .

WILL YOU strive to understand more deeply the injustice and suffering white privilege and white supremacy cause?

WILL YOU COMMIT to help transform our church culture to one that is actively engaged in seeking racial justice and equity for everyone.

WILL YOU make a greater effort to treat all people with the same respect you expect to receive.

WILL YOU COMMIT to developing the courage to live your beliefs and values of racial justice and equality.

WILL YOU strive daily to eliminate racial prejudice from your thoughts and actions so that you can better promote the racial justice efforts of our church.

WILL YOU renew and honor this pledge daily, knowing that our church, our community, our nation, and our world will be better places because of my efforts.

The parish conducts a workshop titled, “Dismantling Racism,” one part of which is intended “for white people to better understand white privilege.”