Jessica Simpson: I Confronted The Woman Who Sexually Abused Me As a Child

Jessica Simpson has opened up about the sexual abuse she experienced as a child at the hands of a family friend, and revealed that she has confronted the woman responsible.

Simpson, 40, mentioned the childhood sexual abuse in her memoir Open Book, released earlier this year, and she revealed even more about her experience Katherine Schwarzenegger’s The Gift of Forgiveness podcast earlier this week.

In the episode Simpson talked about how she confronted her sexual abuser eight years ago — and offered forgiveness.

Of the encounter Simpson recounted saying: ‘I just want you to know that I forgive you and I don’t really care to be around you that much ever again, but I do want you to know that I know what happened between us and I’m not gonna live in denial about it.‘

‘I told her in the moment, “I know that you have a lot to deal with,”‘ Simpson said.

‘And I told her that she should probably talk to someone and find a way to understand those moments and to forgive those moments and to heal from those moments.’

Getting real: In February, she opened up on The Coach Mike Podcast about her life since sobriety and the powerful reason that prompted her to reveal her painful past sexual abuse in her new memoir Open Book.

In a clip, Jessica explained that it was her role as a parent that helped her to talk about the abuse and write about it in the book.

‘I was about five or six when it started,’ Simpson told Coach Mike.

‘I really wanted to speak out about it as a parent because it’s very important to know that some of the closest people in your life you need to keep a watch on,’ she continued.

The former pop star is mom to daughters Maxwell, seven, and Birdie, 10 months, and son Ace, six with her husband Eric Johnson.

In Open Book, the star revealed she was sexually abused as a child by a family friend when she was six years old and kept it secret from her parents until she was 12.

‘(It happened) when I shared a bed with the daughter of a family friend,’ Jessica wrote. ‘It would start with tickling my back and then go into things that were extremely uncomfortable.’

She told her parents, Tina and Joe Simpson, six years after the abuse began. The mother of three recalls being in the car with her parents on a trip when she told them about what had happened to her.

She remembers her mother slapping her dad’s arm and saying: ‘I told you something was happening’.

‘Dad kept his eye on the road and said nothing,’ she said. ‘We never stayed at my parents’ friend’s house again but we also didn’t talk about what I had said.’ Jessica Simpson gets candid about childhood sexual abuse history.