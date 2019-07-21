Jerry Nadler: Trump Is Guilty of ‘High Crimes and Misdemeanors’

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler told ‘Fox News Sunday’ that President Trump is guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors.

Nadler’s bombastic claim comes ahead of Mueller’s testimony to Congress this week.

“The [Mueller] report presents very substantial evidence that the president is guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors,” Nadler said.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Mueller released his (Weissmann’s) garbage report on Trump a few months ago and concluded his investigation without any new indictments.

Donald Trump was never indicted, however, the House Democrats and their stenographers in the fake news media are pushing the narrative that Mueller proved Trump ‘obstructed justice’ and therefore should be removed from office.

According to reports, the Democrats are going to concentrate on the ‘episodes of obstruction’ this week when they question Mueller.