Jerry Nadler Calls for Federal Review To Imprison Rittenhouse: “He’s GUILTY and He’s Gonna Pay”

Democrat dirtbag Jerry Nadler has called for a federal review of the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict by Biden’s corrupt Department of Justice.

Joe Biden is on the record falsely calling Kyle Rittenhouse a white supremacist and murderer.

“This heartbreaking verdict is a miscarriage of justice and sets a dangerous precedent which justifies federal review by DOJ. Justice cannot tolerate armed persons crossing state lines looking for trouble while people engage in First Amendment-protected protest,” Nadler wrote in a tweet.

FOX 6 Now reports: In order for Rittenhouse to face federal charges, there are several complicated factors that could make it unlikely for federal prosecutors to pursue a case.

For most homicide cases, federal law typically only applies in crimes that specifically violate federal law. According to Shouse Law Group, a criminal justice team in Los Angeles, the crime of murder “is prosecuted in state courts as a state crime. But murder becomes a federal crime when it occurs in violation of federal law, or when it takes place on a federal land or territory.”

Shouse Law Group writes, “The federal crime of murder is defined as the ‘unlawful killing of a human being with malice aforethought.’