Jerry Nadler Actually ADMITS IT: We ‘Cannot Rely On An Election’ To OUST Trump

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) has admitted that Democrats “cannot rely on an election to solve our problems” as House Democrats barrel towards a final floor vote on impeaching President Trump and attempting to remove him from office before the 2020 election.

The House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday night began the first phase of an explosive “markup” process for the two articles of impeachment against President Trump that Schiff and Pelosi have settled on, barreling toward a final floor vote even as moderate Democrats have floated the idea of backing down on impeaching the president in favor of a censure resolution.

The ONLY people in all of this who are abusing their elected offices are the Democrats who have employed endless investigations, manipulated evidence, lied to the FISA courts and finally set the wheels of impeachment into action in a desperate, last ditch effort to remove a man whom they know they can’t beat at the ballot box.

The US electorate must send these criminals a firm message that will ensure nobody ever dares pull this stunt ever again.