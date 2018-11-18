Gov. Jerry Brown Spends $33 Million To Defend Illegals from Deportation

California Gov. Jerry Brown, who vetoed a wildfire management bill in 2016 that could have saved the lives of hundreds of citizens, has issued a revised budget that allocates an extra $15 million of taxpayer money to help defend illegal immigrants against deportation from the United States.

The move is designed to expand “the availability of legal services for people seeking naturalization services, deportation defense, or assistance in securing other legal immigration status.”

Priorities, right?

The substantial cash influx for illegals nearly doubles what had already been set aside by Gov. Brown, bringing the total amount of state aid being used to fight deportation orders against illegal immigrants to roughly $33 million.

ABC 7 reports:

Gov. Jerry Brown has set aside an extra $15 million in the state budget to expand legal defense for people battling deportation.

This brings the total of the state government’s financial aid for those in the country illegally to approximately $33 million.

Under the revised budget Brown released last week, the one-time $15 million cash infusion was described as going toward further expanding “the availability of legal services for people seeking naturalization services, deportation defense, or assistance in securing other legal immigration status.”

Brown has repeatedly vowed to do everything in his power to defend criminal illegals against President Trump’s policy of following the law.

During his recent State of the State address, Gov. Brown ranted about President Trump and promised the millions of illegals in California that he will continue to “defend everybody – every man, woman and child – who has come here…and has contributed to the well-being of our state.”

Now it appears, Brown is putting taxpayer money where his mouth is, spending tens of millions of dollars of public funds to defend illegals — the likes of Kate Steinle’s killer, a man deported five times before he took the innocent young woman’s life — from having to apply through legal channels for citizenship.

The section pertaining to the budget adjustment can be seen below:

However California’s anti-law leftists, who believe in open borders, aren’t satisfied with Brown’s efforts.

Ronald Coleman, government affairs director for the California Immigrant Policy Center, whined that the legislature needs to “deepen its investment in programs.”

“It is going to be key given that California can be ground zero for the devastation that we would face from Donald Trump’s deportation policies,” he said.

California currently has over 2 million people in the state who are illegal.

A new report indicates that arrests of illegal immigrants have shot up over 38% in the 100 days since President Trump signed an executive order to strengthen immigration enforcement.

The word in California is that Jerry Brown’s far-left anti-Trump policies are preparing him for a 2020 presidential run.