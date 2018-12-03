Gov. Jerry Brown Quietly, Deceitfully Passed ‘Ballot Harvesting’ Law in 2016

California Gov. Jerry Brown quietly signed legislation two years ago that legalized the dubious practice of “ballot-harvesting” in California, paving the way for Democrats to “find” hundreds of thousands of votes after election day and “legally” flip long-held conservative seats.

Very few people noticed when Jerry Brown signed the changes in AB1921 into law in 2016, but the party had a plan and they put it into action with devastating effect in 2018.

As a result of the dubious new law introduced by Jerry Brown, California lost 7 of its 14 Republican House seats this election cycle.

What is ballot harvesting?

Ballot harvesting is illegal in most US states and the rest of the world. In Texas, New York and Pennsylvania they arrest people for ballot harvesting.

California, on the other hand, has a law that actually permits it. Anyone can turn in ballots now, no questions asked, no chain of custody required.

California’s AB 1921 allows voters to give any third party — not just a relative or someone living in the same household, as was previously the law — to collect and turn in anyone else’s completed ballot.

Called “ballot harvesting,” critics say the practice is ripe for fraud. Consider “Lulu,” who was recorded trying to “harvest” what she thought was a Democratic voter’s ballot in Rep. Knight’s district.

Orange County, traditionally a conservative enclave in Southern California, turned all blue for the first time in living memory after Democrats found hundreds of thousands of votes after election day.

Republicans such as Mimi Walters, Dana Rohrabacher and Young Kim were all ahead election night only to lose their races after late ballots were counted.

The amount of mail-in ballots counted in Orange County was unprecedented – a whopping 250,000 ballots were produced in OC as a result of Jerry Brown’s new “ballot harvesting” law.

The case of Korean-American GOP candidate Young Kim was one of the most egregious examples. On election night, Kim held an 8,000 vote lead over her Democratic opponent Gil Cisneros, and even attended freshman orientation in Washington, D.C. before watching her lead, and her victory, slowly disappear in the subsequent weeks as Democrats kept handing in “found” votes.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported:

“In Orange County alone, where every House seat went Democratic, “the number of Election Day vote-by-mail dropoffs was unprecedented — over 250,000,” Fred Whitaker, chairman of the county Republican Party, said in a note to supporters. “This is a direct result of ballot harvesting allowed under California law for the first time. That directly caused the switch from being ahead on election night to losing two weeks later.”

GWP reports: The voting system in California is so bad that a Democrat in California’s 21st district who was down by 6.4% on election night ended up winning three weeks later.

The Democrats don’t even hide their blatant voter fraud anymore – they just pass laws to make election fixing legal and the Republican party just sits back and allows it.

Even Paul Ryan, the RINO of all RINOs questioned the suspicious results in California.

If conservatives don’t fight back, the left will implement “ballot harvesting” laws across the country and steal every election going forward.

Watch more on “ballot harvesting” here: