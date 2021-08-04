Jennifer Aniston: I Have Culled Unvaccinated Friends & Family Out of My Life Forever

Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston says she has ruthlessly culled unvaccinated friends and family from her life for good.

In an interview in the September edition of InStyle, the Friends star revealed her utter disgust at people who question the COVID-19 vaccination and said she has no time for those who “just don’t listen to the facts.” The ‘woke’ actress said she feels that American’s who are choosing not to get the COVID shot are basing their decision on sheer ignorance.

“[There’s] still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don’t listen to the facts. It’s a real shame,” Aniston complained. “I’ve just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate.”

She continued: “I feel it’s your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we’re not all podded up and being tested every single day. It’s tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion — but a lot of opinions don’t feel based in anything except fear or propaganda.”

Dailymail.co.uk reports: Unvaccinated Americans are most likely to be younger, male, black and living in a rural area, a DailyMail.com analysis of data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show.

Aniston received her second dose of the vaccine in May and took to Instagram to share the news with her followers and encourage them to help get shots in arms around the world.

‘Fully vaccinated and it feels soooo good,’ she penned a the time. ‘We are extremely lucky and privileged to have access to Covid-19 vaccines in the U.S. right now.’

‘Unfortunately, that’s not the case everywhere… and as we know, the health of one of us affects all of us,’ she continued. ‘Thinking about those who do not or will not have the opportunity to get vaccinated and hug their friends and family.’