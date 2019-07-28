Jeffrey Epstein’s Pilots Are Subpoenaed In Child Sex Trafficking Case

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan subpoenaed Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime personal pilots on Friday according to reports.

The news comes just a day after Epstein’s alleged suicide attempt in prison

The pilots who flew Epstein, his victims and his fellow guests around the world in his private aircraft (including the infamous Lolita Express), have been summoned to court where their testimony could be used to corroborate accounts by Epstein’s accusers and to provide details on his associates

RT reports: The Manhattan grand jury investigating Epstein sent subpoenas to the pilots earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal revealed on Friday and one pilot’s attorney confirmed. It’s not clear which of the pilots received the summons – there are four named in court documents as helicopter and airplane pilots and flight engineers. Two of them were deposed in lawsuits brought by Epstein’s victims in the wake of the infamous 2008 sweetheart deal that saw him serve just 13 months in jail on work-release after pleading guilty to soliciting prostitution – despite dozens of women claiming he’d sexually abused them.

Investigators may ask the pilots whether they observed Epstein attempt to interfere with law enforcement, legal experts told the Journal, pointing to recent court filings that accuse him of tampering with witnesses – one of the reasons prosecutors listed in their argument that Epstein should be denied bail.

Some of Epstein’s alleged victims have claimed that the flight logs of the Boeing 727-200 nicknamed the Lolita Express were left deliberately incomplete or altered to hide evidence of criminal activity, a line of questioning investigators may pursue further. Epstein sold the Lolita Express just weeks before his arrest earlier this month on sex trafficking charges, leaving him with “only” one private plane, a Gulfstream G550.