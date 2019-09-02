Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Fixer’ Who Had Information on Epstein Case Mysteriously Disappears

A millionaire model agency boss thought to have key evidence about the Jeffrey Epstein child sex scandal has vanished without a trace.

Jean-Luc Brunel, 72, has vanished as police seek to interview him regarding ‘urgent’ questions about the pedophile billionaire.

It is understood enquires are being made in Brazil, the US and Europe.

French prosecutors have also opened their own inquiry into claims relating to Jeffrey Epstein, who died aged 66 before he could face justice.

The child sex trafficker and pedophile, a friend of Prince Andrew, allegedly committed suicide in jail on August 10 while awaiting trial for his numerous crimes.

Dailymail.co.uk reports: Brunel – who founded New York’s MC2 – denies any involvement with crimes committed by Epstein.

A Paris legal source told the Daily Mirror: ‘He is a ghost who has disappeared without trace.’

It comes after former model Svetlana Pozhidaeva, who was signed to MC2, was pictured at convicted paedophile Epstein’s mansion in New York back in 2016.

Russian Ms Pozhidaeva, whose father is a Lieutenant Colonel in the Red Army, denies it is her in the picture.

Prince Andrew was photographed standing in the doorway of the same building the day before.

Virginia Roberts, who was a victim of Esptein’s, claims to have slept with Prince Andrew three times.

The Duke of York has vehemently denied that he slept with her and says he knew nothing about Epstein’s illegal behaviour.

Roberts says she also slept with Brunel ‘many times’ when she was aged 16 to 19. Many of the girls believed to have been used by Epstein are alleged to have been ‘sourced’ in Paris.

Epstein owned a £7million apartment in the French capital, where Brunel also lived. The agency boss was searching for new talent in Brazil until the start of this summer.

This month, French prosecutors have started a preliminary inquiry into whether Epstein sexually abused minors from France.

They say Brunel is ‘uncontactable’ because he has no address, internet accounts or social media.