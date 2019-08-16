Jeffrey Epstein’s Dead Body Claimed by Anonymous ‘Associate’

Jeffrey Epstein’s body has been claimed from the Medical Examiners Office in New York by an anonymous “associate,” according to reports.

The person who claimed the dead 66-year-old pedophile’s body earlier this week wasn’t identified, NBC News reports.

Epstein died early Saturday morning in his jail cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center. Since his death, Attorney General William Barr has confirmed that DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz is investigating the suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

“I was appalled to learn that Jeffrey Epstein was found dead early this morning from an apparent suicide while in federal custody,” Barr said.

“Mr. Epstein’s death raises serious questions that must be answered.”

Correctional officers at the New York City prison didn’t check in on him for hours leading up to his apparent “suicide”, which occurred just after his cellmate was transferred, leaving Epstein alone in the cell.

The jail’s warden Lamine N’Daiye has been reassigned pending a federal investigation and two MCC staffers who were assigned to Epstein’s unit that day have been put on leave.