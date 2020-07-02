Jeffrey Epstein’s Child Sex ‘Fixer’ Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested By FBI, Sources Say

Deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged child sex “fixer” Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI in New Hampshire on Epstein-related charges, according to senior law enforcement sources.

Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite and heiress who had a decades-long friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and has been widely accused of involvement in his child sex crimes, is expected to appear in a federal court later today.

Two senior law enforcement sources confirmed to NBC affiliate News 4 New York that Maxwell has been arrested as part of the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein and his VIP friends and associates.

Epstein has been credibly linked to Prince Andrew, former president Bill Clinton, businessman Leslie Wexner and former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, among countless other international elites, leading many to believe Epstein and Maxwell were involved in an international blackmail scheme.

Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged child sex “fixer” Ghislaine Maxwell.

NBC New York report: Spokespeople for the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan declined to comment.

The daughter of media baron Robert Maxwell, Ghislaine was a one-time girlfriend of Epstein’s and was at the high-flying investor’s side for decades.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre (centre aged 17) claimed in a lawsuit dropped in 2015 that she was forced to have sex with the Duke of York (left) at the London home of Ghislaine Maxwell (right)

But she was also alleged to have helped Epstein groom teen girls for sex with the rich and powerful. One of those teens, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, leveled that charge against Maxwell in a 2015 defamation suit, as have a number of other women.

Maxwell has stayed below the radar since Epstein’s death, as speculation swirled about whether she could face repercussions for her friend’s alleged abuses.