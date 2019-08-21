Jeffrey Epstein Signed His Will Two Days Before His Death

Jeffrey Epstein signed his will just two days before allegedly committing suicide in jail, new court records show.

Court papers filed last week in the U.S. Virgin Islands valued Epstein’s estate at more than $577 million, including more than $56 million in cash, but listed no details of beneficiaries.

Epstein’s brother Mark, would only have been entitled to the pedophiles fortune if no will had been left behind, according to the document

The disgraced financier’s assets have been put into a fresh new trust fund which look to be designed in a way to make it almost impossible for any of his victims to sue the trust.

Seattle Times reports: Instead, Epstein left his fortune to “acting Trustees of The 1953 Trust.” But the members of the trust were not identified in the document filed by two New York lawyers, Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn.

The will shows Epstein signed it while he was locked up at Metropolitan Correctional Center in lower Manhattan awaiting trial for sex trafficking of underage girls. Two days later, the depraved financier hanged himself in his cell, officials said.

The will emerged the same day federal prosecutors in Manhattan filed a notice formally dropping the charges against Epstein because of his suicide.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alison Moe wrote that prosecutors had notified Epstein victims of his death.

“As this office has previously stated publicly, it remains committed to doing its utmost to stand up for the victims who have already come forward, as well as for the many others who have yet to do so,” Moe wrote.

A judge ruled earlier this year that prosecutors in Florida violated the law by keeping Epstein victims in the dark about a lenient non-prosecution agreement he signed in 2008.

Epstein’s will did not shed much new light on his fortune. He declared that his residences in the Upper East Side, Palm Beach, Fla., Stanley, N.M., Paris, France, and two islands in the Virgin Islands were worth $180,603,063. He had $56 million in cash, according to the will.

His collection of planes, boats and cars were worth $18,551,700. The value of his art collection had not yet been determined, according to the will.

Meanwhile, an Epstein accuser, Alicia Arden, said that authorities’ mishandled allegations against the wealthy perv as far as back as the 1990s.

Arden said she filed a complaint with police in Santa Monica, Calif., in 1997 after Epstein groped her during what she believed was a modeling interview for Victoria’s Secret.

Arden – who is believed to have filed one of the first earliest sex crimes complaints against Epstein – said she never heard back from investigators inquiring about her complaint.