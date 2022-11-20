Jeffrey Epstein “Planned To Extort The Queen by Blackmailing Prince Andrew”

The aim of pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s relationship with Prince Andrew was to blackmail him in order to extort money out of the Queen, the former lover of the prince’s ex-wife has claimed.

John Bryan, the ex lover of Prince Andrew’s ex wife Sarah Ferguson also says that he believes Andrew is innocent!

Fergie, as Andrew’s ex is best known, caused huge upset with the royal family when she was photographed having her toes sucked by Bryan while on holiday just months after her separation from Prince Andrew in 1992.

Bryan is now claiming that Epstein, who lured hundreds of vulnerable young girls into his sex trafficking ring during a 30-year period, would befriend rich and powerful men, then blackmail them into paying him money to remain silent…….. “It was just an extortion plot” he said.

The Mail Online reports: Mr Bryan, who has been involved in the world of finance his whole life and knows some of the men involved, said: ‘People always ask how Epstein made his money. He was supposed to be this tax wizard. But it was all a con.

‘He blackmailed rich men and then made them pay to avoid scandal. He made hundreds of millions of dollars this way.

‘Epstein tried to lure Andrew into his web, but I believe his ultimate mark was the Queen.

I believe Andrew is innocent. If he genuinely was involved in ‘orgies’ as has been alleged, then Epstein would have used that to try and bribe the Queen into paying out millions to protect her family. Andrew has never had any money. The Queen was the one with money.

‘I truly believe Epstein was going after her but Andrew never gave him the ammunition to do so.’

During his disastrous Newsnight interview, Andrew told how he was introduced to Epstein in 1999 by the paedophile’s ex-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.