Jeffrey Epstein Will Be Murdered by “Powerful Friends,” Lawyer Warns

Accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein will be murdered by one of his powerful friends, a lawyer representing three of his alleged victims has warned.

Spencer Kuvin, a lawyer who represented three women during the criminal proceedings against billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein over a decade ago, says Epstein’s attempted suicide last week was likely an attempted hit by someone close to him.

“I do question whether it was a true suicide attempt. I mean how do you choke yourself? It doesn’t make any sense,” Kuvin told The Sun newspaper.

“There are reports someone came after him but that could just be because he’s a pedophile. Those types of individuals don’t last long in prison.”

Kuvin’s warning mirrors what conservative author Ann Coulter said last week when she urged the Bureau of Prisons to move Epstein to a Super Max facility so that “the people who want him dead” won’t be able to hide their role in his child sex crimes.

Dailymail.co.uk reports: It is unclear how Kuvin learned that Epstein tried to choke himself as the Federal Bureau of Prisons has refused to release any details on the incident and reports have only noted the presence of neck wounds.

Kuvin similarly did not offer up an explanation as to how he believes a person was able to gain entry into Epstein’s cell after lockdown in the high security SHU wing of the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan.

He did state however that he believes one of Epstein’s powerful friends would likely be behind any attempt on the pedophile’s life.

‘If he goes on trial, everyone he’s been in contact with will ultimately be fair game,’ said Kuvin.

‘There’s no doubt in my mind that no jail will protect you when there’s powerful people that want to reach you – wherever you are.’

He then added: ‘If he’s going to implicate anyone in power that has the ability to reach in and somehow get to him – his life is definitely in jeopardy.’

Prosecutors have been clear from the start about the fact that they are not looking to charge any other individuals in this case.

And as Kuvin learned a decade ago, even deposing Epstein’s friends is no easy task.

The victims’ lawyers who filed suit against Epstein failed to get a single one of his famous friends to even give depositions in their cases, most notably Donald Trump.

They were also unsuccessful in deposing any of his female accomplices.

‘If Epstein is in general population or anywhere available to the general population I believe his life is in jeopardy,’ said Kuvin.

‘They will have to seal him down in the jail. But even there there are still people who can get to him, ultimately.’

Officials seem to be a step ahead of Kuvin and did in fact ‘seal him down’ last week.

Epstein was housed in the most secure area of the prison, 10 South, when he was first arrested earlier this month.

Inmates there are kept in their cells for 23 hours each day, and CCTV cameras watch them as they shower, go to the bathroom and sit alone in their heavily barricaded cells.

He was joined by Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman, but when he drug lord moved on to a super-max prison in Colorado his neighbor Epstein joined the general population.

This backfired almost immediately, and after threats were made to Epstein he was moved into the SHU within days.

Kuvin also said that ‘it’ll be interesting to see whether or not Mr Epstein attempts again to get out on bail and if he does whether he survives between now and the date of his trial.’

Epstein’s bid for house arrest was rejected by the judge two weeks ago, and last week his appeal of that decision was submitted in court.