Jeffrey Epstein Found Dead In Jail Cell

Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide early Saturday in his Lower Manhattan prison cell, according to multiple media reports.

The pedophile billionaire who was facing child sex trafficking charges allegedly Epstein hanged himself despite being on suicide watch

His body was discovered at 07:30 local time (11:30 GMT) on at the facility in New York.

ABC reports: He was transported in cardiac arrest at 6:39 a.m. from Metropolitan Correctional Center to New York Downtown Hospital, according to sources.

Epstein, 66, was set to stand trial next year for allegedly sexually abusing dozens of minor girls in New York and Florida.

His death came less than three weeks after he was found unresponsive in his cell at the federal prison in Lower Manhattan, with marks on his neck that appeared to be self-inflicted, sources told ABC News.

He had been on suicide watch since the July 23 incident.