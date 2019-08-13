Jeffrey Epstein Death: One of Two People Watching Him ‘Not Normal Guard’ – Report

One of the two people guarding Jeffrey Epstein at the time of his death did not normally work as a correctional officer, according to three prison officials who spoke to the New York Times.

Who was this “substitute” and what was his purpose being in the prison?

According to the New York Times:

No correctional officer had checked on Mr. Epstein for several hours before he was found, even though guards were supposed to look in on prisoners in the protective unit where he was housed every half-hour, a prison official and two law-enforcement officials with knowledge of the detention said, speaking on the condition of anonymity. In addition, only one of the two people guarding the Special Housing Unit — known as 9 South — normally worked as a correctional officer, according to three prison officials with knowledge of the case. The officials did not say what sort of job the other employee usually worked.

The “serious irregularities” prompted Attorney General William Barr to order to separate investigations into how America’s highest profile prisoner could have died in a state prison during an explosive trial that threatened to criminally implicate numerous global elites.

Independent reports:

As attorney general William Barr condemned “serious irregularities” at the jail where he was being held on bail, and the world waited news of details of an autopsy amid huge speculation and frenzied conspiracy theories, it emerged the 66-year-old disgraced financier had not been checked for several hours before he was found dead in his cell.

Epstein, who was last month arrested and accused of orchestrating a sex trafficking network involving girls as young as 14, had not been on suicide watch at the time of his death.

Regulations did call for him to be checked every 30 minutes, however. These rules were put into place after the man who was once a friend of multiple powerful men and celebrities, was was last month found unconscious on the floor of his cell with marks on his neck, an episode officials were investigating as possible suicide attempt or assault.

The New York Times said only one of the two people who were monitoring Epstein at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in New York City, was a “fully-fledged correctional officer”.

