Jeffrey Epstein Buried in Unmarked Grave with Family Names Removed

Child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has been buried in an unmarked grave next to his parents Seymour and Paula.

According to reports, Epstein’s body was laid to rest at the IJ Morris Star of David cemetery in Florida near Palm Beach.

The names of his parents were also removed from their tombstone to prevent vandalism.

Mirror.co.uk reports: The convicted paedophile was entombed the day after his funeral in Frank E Campbell chapel in Manhattan, New York, Mail Online reports.

Epstein’s brother, Mark, who apparently organised the funeral and is heir to the financier’s fortune, reportedly raged when he was asked whether his sibling’s body was buried next to his parents.

The 65-year-old told the news site: “It’s nobody’s f**king business. It’s a private family matter, you got that? I’m not going to answer your question.”

Plots at the cemetery are said to sell for up to $250,000 (£206,112) in part because of its proximity to the wealthy town of Palm Beach.

Epstein’s dad Seymour was buried there in 1991, while his mum Paula joined him there in 2004.